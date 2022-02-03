Wyandotte receives 2 Michigan Clean Water grants

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – The city received $773,290 in clean water grants from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy that were established to help communities ensure drinking water safety.

The $5 million in Clean Water Grants, which were announced Jan. 31, will be distributed to 10 cities, villages and townships in Michigan to reduce the risks of lead in drinking water and to help ensure clean, safe tap water for residents.

Wyandotte will receive $98,800 through the Drinking Water Asset Management grant program, which helps with asset management plan development and updates, and $674,490 from Consolidation and Contamination Risk Reduction grant funds, which fund projects that remove PFAS and other contaminants from drinking water.

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are persistent organic pollutants or “forever chemicals,” and are used widely in industrial applications and firefighting, and can cause cancer and other serious health problems in people.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said investing in water infrastructure protects access to safe drinking water for communities, while Environment, Great Lakes and Energy Director Liesl Clark said Michigan continues to be committed to helping communities address longstanding infrastructure deficits.

“With more federal support on the way for work like removing lead service lines and other pressing needs, we’re pleased to complement those efforts with these innovative grant programs that have been assisting local water systems,” Clark said.

City Council President Kelly Stec said the city’s municipal utilities, which includes its drinking water, is one of the city’s greatest assets.

“This investment will be used to add new carbon filtration to our system, ensuring that our tap water remains safe and free of major contaminants, including PFAS,” she said. “I want to thank our incredible Municipal Services team for bringing this project to life, and I look forward to future partnerships with the state to continue moving our city towards a bright, sustainable future.”