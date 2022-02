By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — A 2016 Toyota Camry, valued at $27,000, was purchased Jan. 5 at RiteWay Auto Sales, 8411 Telegraph Road, by a man using what was later discovered to be fraudulent identification.

A spokesperson for the business said they learned on Jan. 13 from the state of Michigan that the driver’s license used to complete the transaction was fraudulent.

The dealership also learned that the man had pulled the same con at a RiteWay Auto franchise in Redford Township.