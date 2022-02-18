Wyandotte groups to hold chili cookoff to foster fun, collaboration

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – A chili cookoff designed to build collaboration between city fraternal groups will serve up fun and flavor at 3 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Polish Roman Catholic Union of America Hall.

The PRCUA Hall is at 1430 Oak St., where a $5 spoon fee will provide chili samples and a chance to win raffle prizes, which include a six-burner gas grill and a 65-inch smart TV. Chili also will be available for carryout.

Organizer and City Councilmember Kelly Stec said local officials and community leaders will serve as chili judges, with attendees voting on a people’s choice chili winner.

Participating groups include the American Legion Post 217 Auxiliary, the Fraternal Order of Police Post 111, the Wyandotte Knights of Columbus Council, the PRCUA Society 162, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 162 and the Wyandotte Boat Club, with contingents from the fire and police departments as well.

Each group held its own chili cookoffs earlier in the year, and will send its top two chili chefs to the city event.

Stec said that after months of planning, she is excited to see the event come together.

“Everyone came ready to work, and brought their best to the table,” she said. “We’re excited to welcome community members, serve them some chili and see who wins the top prizes, but no matter which club takes home the trophy, we all come out knowing we’re stronger when we work together.”

Local PRCUA President Stan Pasko said working with the leaders of other groups has been a great experience.

“We hope this will be the first of many events where groups can come together to do good things for Wyandotte,” he said.

VFW Post 1136 Commander Brian Martin said it is a common goal of the groups to show the community that they are more than just social clubs.

“Although we are definitely that, we are so much more,” he said. “We have all had to reinvent ourselves a bit due to COVID, both financially and with the lack of steady membership,” he said. “We hope that by working together as a team, we will have a further reach into our community.”