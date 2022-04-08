Mel-NAP School Board chooses Vranesich for superintendent

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – Melvindale High School Principal Ryan Vranesich was unanimously chosen by the Melvindale-North Allen Park School Board to become the district’s new superintendent.

The board, which met the evening of April 7, previously had narrowed its choices to Linda Lazar, Dearborn Heights Crestwood School District associate superintendent, and Vranesich.

Lazar, who is fluent in Arabic, also has experience with inclusion and diversity programs, and staff engagement.

Vranesich is popular with parents, who packed the chambers, and his familiarity with the district weighed in his favor.

During the interview process, he spoke about his passion for education, and of his commitment to career and practical education in addition to college preparatory classes.

Vranesich became MHS principal in 2015, before which he served as vice principal and athletic director. Prior to that, he taught social studies.

Vranesich earned his undergraduate degree in business management at Hillsdale College, and earned a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Wayne State University.