Taylor Bunny Trail 2022
April 14, 2022 By Times-Herald Newspapers

Photo courtesy of City of Taylor Facebook

A family enjoys taking photos with the Easter Bunny (above) during the Taylor Parks & Recreation Bunny Trail April 9 at the Sheridan Open Air Pavilion in Heritage Park. Below, a young child pets a bunny. According to the city website, this year's event was an Alice in Wonderland theme featuring characters in full costume, treat bags and giveaways. The Easter Bunny was available for all children and families to take photos throughout the event.