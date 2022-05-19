Lincoln Park Farmers Market to relocate to nearby Mellus Park

Grants will enhance programming

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – Leslie Lynch Wilson of the city’s Farmers Market announced May 16 that the weekly market will open at a new location this season, at nearby Mellus Park, 1661 Fort St.

The former location, the parking lot south of the city’s historical museum, will be used as a backup location if site construction is not complete by the June 5 opening day.

The Farmers Market will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 5 to Oct. 30, with produce, specialty food vendors and craft merchants. They will also have a late November holiday market.

Wilson said the Farmers Market accepts the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the Electronic Benefit Transfer program, the Women Infants and Children Project FRESH – Farm Resources Expanding and Supporting Health — and the WIC special supplemental nutritional program.

She said they will be announcing some fun events as soon as details are finalized.

“We will have a Food Navigator at the market this summer, from the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan, which is funded by the Michigan Fitness Foundation,” Wilson said. “Food Navigators work in Farmers Markets to accept food assistance benefits in underserved communities to help shoppers plan healthy, affordable meals.”

She said the Lincoln Park Farmers Market Food Navigator is a dietician, whom she feels will be a great addition to the market.

This season’s sponsors include Accounting Plus, Beaumont Health, Busen’s Appliance, the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce, Southeast Michigan Area Rapid Transit, Western Wayne Family Health Centers, The Guidance Center, Wayne Metro and K-M Law.

In-kind sponsors include Motor City Graphics, Park Restaurant, Onsite Lock and Key and Computer Repair, and the City of Lincoln Park.

Wilson said they have received grant funding from the Colina Foundation, a small family foundation dedicated to helping improve the lives of children, and from the Michigan Farmers Market Association of Wayne Metro.

She said the Farmers Market is hoping to hire a children’s program coordinator for the Power of Produce, or POP, Club which would be a four to six hour per week position, with additional information posted on the Farmers Market Facebook page.