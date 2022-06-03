Sections of the Southfield Freeway to close in June for repair work

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Michigan Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close sections of the Southfield Freeway the first two weekends in June for cleaning and to repair drainage structures.

Northbound lanes, including all on and off ramps, with be closed from 10 p.m. June 3 to 5 a.m. June 6 from Michigan Avenue to McNichols Road.

Southbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway will be closed from 10 p.m. June 10 to 5 a.m. June 13 from Eight Mile Road to Michigan Avenue.

While Telegraph Road is a recommended detour, it should be noted that there is extensive construction on Telegraph Road in both directions between I-94 and Michigan Avenue.

In addition, Ford Road between Telegraph and the Southfield is experiencing delays, with construction at the Hines Drive intersection.

The Southfield Freeway weekend closures will allow workers to safely access multiple lanes at once, as opposed to closing select lanes on weekends over a more extensive time period.

For updates on all MDOT road projects, go to Michigan.gov/Drive.