2 women die as a result of house fire; dog survives

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Two women died in a local hospital as a result of injuries sustained in a house fire May 25, in the 4300 block of Bingham Street, while a dog survived.

Fire Chief Joseph Murray said a call came in to dispatch for a possible “poisoning of water,” and Emergency Medical Service personnel responded.

“Upon arrival, the firefighter paramedics knocked on the door, and eventually were met by one of the residents,” he said. “While trying to determine the nature of the call, the firefighters were requested to leave the property, at which point the police were notified to assist with entry to the house.”

Murray said that even while the firefighters were being requested to leave, smoke was noticed coming from a side window, and the ambulance crew immediately called for a fire response.

“At that point, the door was forcibly opened, and two elderly residents were removed from the building,” he said. “The fire was extinguished and both victims were transported to the hospital. Unfortunately, both victims perished.”

A dog was treated by Affiliated Veterinary Emergency Service in its intensive care unit. Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit are raising funds to cover the $3,000 cost for the dog’s treatment. Donations may be made at metrodetroitanimals.org/get-involved/donate/hopes-heroes.

The dog has since recovered, and has been adopted by a local family.