Grant will provide free smoke alarms for Dearborn and Melvindale residents

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – A Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant of $96,114 will allow the Fire Department to purchase, schedule and install smoke alarms for all Dearborn and Melvindale residents.

The competitive grant requires a 5 percent match, or $4,806, for the city, for a $100,920 total project budget.

The FEMA AFG program is designed to protect public health and safety, as well as firefighting personnel, against fire and fire-related hazards.

Part of the grant will be used to hire a part-time administrator to schedule appointments, answer phone calls and provide installation assistance, while the rest of the money will be used to purchase the smoke alarms.

Per the recommendation of the National Fire Protection Association, smoke detectors should be installed in each sleeping area and on each floor of a dwelling.

NFPA data shows that 70 percent of deaths due to a house fire occur in dwellings without working smoke alarms.

Fire Chief Joseph Murray said the grant provides for two years’ worth of smoke alarms, which department personnel will install. He said in the past, donations from civic groups, including the Exchange Club and the Dearborn Goodfellows, have provided money to buy smoke alarms.

“This will actually provide us with smoke alarms for the next two years, as well as funding for a program coordinator to make appointments and do followup with the residents as well,” he said.

Murray said the smoke detectors have a 10-year warranty and are fully enclosed, so the batteries cannot be removed.

“We had very good feedback so far,” he said. “We’ve installed over 7,000 smoke alarms around the city.”

Murray said the last five fire fatalities in Dearborn occurred in houses without working smoke alarms.

“So, it is very important for us to make sure that we can get these in every household that wants one, so that we can ensure the safety of our residents,” he said.

Murray said the smoke alarms are available to any resident in Dearborn and Melvindale, regardless of income level. The department still has some smoke alarms available from the last program, so those residents wishing to schedule a smoke alarm installation immediately may call 313-943-2277 to make an appointment.