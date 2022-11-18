Dearborn launches first free Narcan vending machine

Lifesaving drug can reverse opioid overdoses

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Dearborn launched its first salvo in the war against opioid overdose deaths with the launch of a free Narcan vending machine Nov. 16 at the John D. Dingell Transit Center.

Department of Public Health officials said it is the first of several planned interventions to try to reduce the number of opioid overdoses across the city.

The central location, open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 21201 Michigan Ave., is part of an approach known as harm reduction, which recognizes that not everyone is ready or capable of confronting their substance use challenge.

Narcan, or Naloxone, is a nasal spray which is a proven intervention in an emergency situation. As an opioid antagonist, it reverses an overdose by attaching to the opioid receptors and blocks the effects of the opioids.

The DPH received the free Narcan units from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The vending machine was donated by the Islamic Center of America.

Public Health Director Ali Abazeed said Dearborn is not immune to the pain and suffering of the opioid epidemic.

“Our work is about reducing harm and bringing lifesaving interventions to those closest to the pain,” he said. “Narcan is proven to save lives during overdose emergencies.”

Abazeed said the medication works, and making it readily available without stigma, shame or judgement is a top priority, with harm reduction focusing on protecting life first and foremost.

“Everyone should carry Narcan, but especially family and friends of those struggling with opioid use disorder,” he said. “To those in the midst of this struggle, we want you to know that we have your back. We’re here to support you and that’s what this intervention is about.”

Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said localized and culturally competent public health care is urgently needed.

“We believe every overdose can be prevented and while we won’t solve the opioid crisis alone, we will not rest until every person affected by this disease gets the dignity and the support they deserve,” he said.

DPH will work with the ACCESS Substance Use Prevention Team and its ASAP Quick Response Team as it works to combat addiction through prevention, treatment and recovery, which includes wraparound services, home visits and other connective outpatient help.

ACCESS advocates are available at 313-614-0509, and the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network hotline, 800-241-4949, offers a 24/7 crisis hotline.