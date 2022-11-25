Dearborn Area Chamber annual Holiday Gala, Silent Auction scheduled for Dec. 1 at Glass Academy

Wide variety of auction items available for online viewing and bidding November 23

By ROBERT ANKRAPP

For the Times-Herald

DEARBORN – Holiday celebration plans are in full swing at the Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce, with the organization’s Dec. 1 Holiday Gala and Auction, from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 1 at Glass Academy, 25331 Trowbridge.

It will feature substantial appetizers, desserts and drinks provided by several Dearborn restaurants, including Modern Greek, Park Place Catering, LaPita, Famous Hamburger, Fifty One O One, Brome Modern Eatery, Noah’s Smokehouse, Lue Thai Café and The Jolly Pumpkin.

Tickets are available at $45 each, or $75 for two on the DACC website, www.dearbornareachamber.org/event/40285, or by calling 313-584-6100. Tickets will also be available at the door as well.

The event is sponsored by the city of Dearborn Heights, Supporting Sponsor Chief Financial Credit Union, Auction Sponsor Comcast and Snowflake Sponsor/Host Glass Academy.

The event is one of four major fundraisers the DACC offers that help supplement its year-long programming, in addition to its member dues.

“Of all the great events we host every year, we particularly look forward to our Holiday Gala – it’s a wonderful event,” DACC President Jackie Lovejoy said. “Whether you make it a 5 p.m. ‘after work’ stop, or you take time to ‘put on the dog’ then join us a little later, we guarantee with 10 restaurants featuring their offerings, an open bar, and an amazing silent auction full of special items that will help you get an early start on some early Holiday shopping, you’re guaranteed to have an enjoyable evening.”

The Glass Academy will conduct live glass blowing demonstrations throughout the evening, and as an added feature, will conduct a live raffle for several unique items produced at their studio.

That the review and bidding for the silent auction items opened on Nov. 23. Items can be reviewed and bids placed by accessing the DACC: www.dearbornareachamber.org.