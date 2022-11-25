Lincoln Park inaugurates new mayor, city council

City clerk and treasurer re-elected

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – The city’s new mayor, city council and re-elected city clerk and treasurer were sworn in Nov. 21 at Lincoln Park High School as the city held its inauguration ceremony.

City Councilmember Michael Higgins ran unopposed for mayor, as did the incumbent City Clerk Kerry Kehrer and Treasurer Patricia Lulko.

Councilmember Carlos Salcido received the most votes, retaining his position of city council president, while Tracy Duprey, Maureen Tobin and Lylian Ross were re-elected to the council, along with newcomers Jason Behr and Eric Szor. Councilmember Larry Kelsey did not run for another term.

City Attorney Ed Zelenak applied his wit as master of ceremonies, with the LPHS Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps providing a color guard, a LPHS DECA student leading the pledge and the Rev. Russell Bone of the Lincoln Park Church of Christ providing the invocation and benediction.

Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cobb swore in the new city officials.

Zelenak said the last time city officials gathered for an inauguration was before the pandemic.

He said outgoing Mayor Thomas Karnes has served the city of Lincoln Park his entire adult life, first as police officer and then as a city official.

Karnes said if he had known what a pain it would be to clean out his city office and find a place for all of the items at his house, he might not have left.

He said he has been through some interesting times with the city, from state receivership to the challenges of the pandemic.

“There have been good times mixed with bad,” he said. “I was able to join several couples in wedded bliss, including my daughter Connie when I walked her down the driveway in the midst of the pandemic.”

Karnes said the city is in a better situation than it was nine years ago when he became mayor.

He offered special thanks to the city workers whom he said go above and beyond the call of duty to get the job done.

As another outgoing official, Kelsey said that serving as a city official has taught him to consider the opinions of others and to always keep an open mind.

Higgins thanked Karnes for his devotion to the city and presented him with a lapel pin key to the city.

“You were the police chief and you stayed here, and you fought for us when we were at the darkest point,” he said.

Outgoing state Rep. Cara Clemente, the city’s incoming Wayne County Commissioner, said it has been her honor to work with Karnes.

“He has given me a lot of advice and has really helped me in my public service and serving this community,” she said. “Mayor Karnes’ heart is in volunteering in this city, and I am sure we will continue to see him everywhere.”

Zelenak said that Higgins’ parents served the city, with his father on the school board and his mother on the city council.

“It’s a tribute to both of their commitment to the city and their legacy that their son Mike rises to the position of mayor of this town,” he said.

Higgins called upon residents to help the city by serving on commissions.

“What made this city so strong for so long was its volunteerism,” he said. “We have a lot of openings on our commissions and most of those commission meet once a month. We are looking for volunteers.”

Higgins also urged residents to volunteer with their church, schools and other civic groups.

“It’s not only good for your community, but it’s good for yourself and it is good for your soul,” he said.

Higgins said volunteerism will make Lincoln Park strong again.

He also issued a challenge to local groups and businesses to clean up the city.

“Let’s clean up in front of our stores and clean up our parking lots,” Higgins said. “Let’s make a good impression on the part of our city.”

He said Lincoln Park is poised to do a lot of things right now and some major projects are on the horizon.

“Our city is ready and is on the verge to do things great,” Higgins said. “Working together makes our city strong.”

He said it is easy to sit home and complain on social media, and he urges residents to instead step up and be part of the solution to make things better.