Santa’s Magic Forest returns after two-year hiatus

By DAVE GORGON

For the Sunday Times

TAYLOR — The holidays are getting a lot brighter in the city of Taylor this year. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Santa’s Magic Forest returns to the Activity Center within Heritage Park in Taylor.

The holiday display includes many of the old Hudson Store holiday displays and has attracted thousands of local families in the years prior to the pandemic.

Fish & Loaves Community Food Pantry volunteers in partnership with the city of Taylor and with the help of presenting sponsor, Masco, have worked tirelessly to set-up the magical wonderland full of beautiful holiday and animatronic displays. Families can view the immaculate displays and take photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

General admission is $3 per person. Children under 3 are free. Pictures with Santa are $8 and are professionally taken by Rosecrans Picture Perfect Photography. All proceeds of this event directly support Fish & Loaves to help stock their shelves and provide fresh produce, dairy and meat products this winter season.

Santa’s Magic Forest opens to the public at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 and runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through December 18. Hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays, 1 to 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 to 7 p.m. Sundays.

Fish & Loaves Community Food Pantry is Michigan’s largest client choice pantry, serving families in need of either emergency or long-term food assistance.

“We’re in a challenging position with increasing food prices and increasing demand for food assistance,” said Stephanie McNees, executive director. “The Santa’s Magic Forest display is one of our main fundraisers to support the pantry and our mission of Ensuring No One Goes Hungry. We’re on track to distribute over 2.2 million pounds of food this year to hungry families in the downriver area. We continue to rely on the outstanding support of our community to help us keep up with demand for food assistance.”

Fish & Loaves is also looking for volunteers for the event. A sign-up form can be found via the Fish & Loaves Facebook page or website. Volunteers are needed to work the door, greet guests and ensure guests are having a good time.

“Given soaring food prices and the impact on family households that are already struggling to put food on the table, Fish & Loaves’ mission in combating and ensuring good nutrition for those in need is more urgent than ever,” said the Rev. Geoffrey Drutchas, president of the Fish & Loaves Board of Directors. “The Santa’s Magic Forest display and the generous funds it raises will allow Fish & Loaves to continue to provide a fuller range of food, including meats and eggs, as well as fresh vegetables, that are dietary staples for most of us. Community support for Santa’s Magic Forest is crucial in meeting this goal.”

For more information, go to https://www.flcfp.org/santas-magic-forest.html.