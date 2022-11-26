Local artists showcased in Padzieski Gallery holiday shop

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Holiday shoppers and art lovers are in for a treat now through Dec. 18 at the Padzieski Gallery’s Holiday Market, where local artists’ work is now available for sale.

“This year we have a variety of artists and artisans,” said gallery curator Sasha Corder. “The market features one of kind works that vary from stocking stuffers to that ‘it’ gift, including cozy hats and scarves, ceramic kitchenware, unique art, jewelry and special handmade items that will make a perfect present for someone special.”

She said they have hand-blown glassware, ornaments, scarves and more.

“Support our creative economy by purchasing locally-made gifts,” Corder said. “Both the in-person and online market feature one-of-a-kind gifts at a range of price points.”

The holiday market is the gallery’s biggest fundraiser of the year, she said, and helps support community programing and the gallery’s upkeep.

This year Santa will visit the gallery from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3, with an ornament workshop recommended for ages 8 and older.

Pre-registration is required. Go to padzieskigallery.org/holiday-events for the link to sign up.

Family Day at the Padzieski Gallery is sponsored by the Downtown Development Authority, Dearborn Rotary, the Dearborn Community Fund and the city of Dearborn.

“Santa Snaps,” a Dearborn Rotary fundraiser, will offer a photo opportunity with Santa for a suggested $10 donation to help support the group’s community service projects.

The Holiday Market is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 26; 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 27 and Dec. 1 to 3, 8 to 10 and 15 to 17; and 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 4, 11 and 18 at the Padzieski Gallery in the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave.

Corder said all of the artists whose work is offered through the holiday market are from southeastern Michigan.

“My favorites items in the market this year are the Buffalo Roasting Company coffees and the Teatroiter teas, both by local Dearborn artisans, and the amazing hand-sculpted art dolls by artist Ariana Fate,” she said. “We have some really great artwork this year.”