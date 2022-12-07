Broadway in Detroit announces 2023-24 season; 6 subscriber shows are new to Detroit

Broadway in Detroit has announced its 2023-24 subscriber series, with most of the shows coming to Detroit for the first time, including “SIX the Musical,” “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “To Kill a Mockingbird” at the Fisher Theater, and “Disney’s Frozen” at the Opera House. “Wicked” returns to Detroit, playing at the Opera House, with a final subscriber show to be announced later.

Detroit General Manager Jamie Budgett said the Ambassador Theater Group is thrilled to announce its 61st Broadway in Detroit season, which he predicts metro Detroiters will love.

“Our subscribers will love that six of our seven shows will be coming to Detroit for the very first time,” he said. “From the queens of ‘Six’ to ‘Disney’s Frozen,’ we’ve got Detroit’s best Broadway experience for everyone.”

The season begins with “SIX The Musical” May 23 to June 11; “Company” Oct. 17 to 29; “Mrs. Doubtfire” Nov. 14 to 26; “Disney’s Frozen” Nov. 29 to Dec. 17; “Wicked” Jan. 24 to Feb. 18, 2024, and “Harper Lee’s ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’” March 5 to 17, 2024, with sales beginning Dec. 12 to current subscribers.

Subscribers enjoy full ticket exchange privileges at no charge and get first priority to purchase additional, non-season shows.

“SIX The Musical” retells the story of the six wives of Henry VIII in the form of a pop concert, with each of the Tudor queens singing and telling how they suffered under Henry VIII as they battle to become the group’s lead singer, changing historical heartbreak into a celebration of female power.

The original, award-winning musical that debuted during the 2021-22 Broadway season won 23 awards, including a Tony for Best Original Score, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

It is followed by another story about marriage and divorce, Stephen Sondheim’s “Company,” a Tony Award-winning musical that debuted in 1970, with a series of character vignettes that occur during the lead character’s 35th birthday party. It was one of the first musicals to deal with contemporary relationships.

Songs include, “You Could Drive a Person Crazy,” “Another Hundred People,” “Getting Married Today,” “Side by Side by Side,” “The Ladies Who Lunch” and “Being Alive.”

Another show that sends the message that people are better when together is “Mrs. Doubtfire,” the new hit musical based on the beloved 1993 film.

The feel-good, family-friendly comedy tells the story of an out-of-work actor who, after losing custody of his children in a contentious divorce, will do anything to spend time with them, including dressing up in drag as a nanny.

Another musical about overcoming obstacles is “Disney’s Frozen,” with a score expanded from the original movie. With spectacular special effects, stunning sets and amazing costumes, the show delivers Broadway joy with moving musical numbers.

Elsa has magical powers to freeze objects and people, but she doesn’t know how to control her powerful ability. When she flees her kingdom, she inadvertently plunges it into an eternal winter and almost kills her sister, Anna. Elsa must learn about true love and sacrifice to bring about a happy ending.

Songs include “Let it Go,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” “Some Things Never Change” and “For the First Time in Forever.”

Another musical with two strong female leads follows, as “Wicked” returns to Detroit. One will never think of the story of Oz in the same way after one is introduced to Elphaba and Galinda, otherwise known as the wicked and good witches.

Elphaba, with green skin, is smart, fiery, misunderstood and exceptionally talented. Galinda – or Glinda as she later becomes – is an upbeat blonde who leverages her own superpower – popularity.

Favorite songs include “Dancing Through Life,” “Popular,” “I’m Not That Girl,” “Defying Gravity,” “No Good Deed” and “For Good.”

Following the musicals is the 2018 straight play by Aaron Sorkin, “Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird,” based on the 1960 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. A different stage play version of the novel was written about 50 years ago by Christopher Sergel.

The story follows a white lawyer in 1930s Alabama who defends a Black man falsely accused of raping a white woman.

The Sorkin version focuses on Atticus Finch, the lawyer, as the protagonist, not his daughter Scout, diverging from the book.

Current subscribers may renew starting Dec. 12, and for the first time ever, subscribers may purchase balcony two price level tickets, starting at $289 for the season. Other subscription prices range from $439 to $999, with free parking at the Fisher and discounted parking at the Detroit Opera House.

For information about 2023-24 season tickets, call 313-872-1000, Ext. 0, or go to BroadwayInDetroit.com/season.