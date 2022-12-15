World Cup soccer fans fill Guido Theater for watch party

World Cup soccer fans fill Guido Theater for watch partyDecember 15, 2022 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of Mayor Abdullah HammoudDearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud takes an epic selfie with 1,200 attendees Dec. 14 during a live streaming of the semifinal World Cup international soccer tournament in Qatar, pitting Morocco against France, in the Michael A. Guido Theater at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center. While reigning champion France won 2-0, Morocco was the first team from the Arab world to make it to the World Cup quarterfinals and the first African team to make it to the semifinals.Photo by Sue SuchytaMore than 1,200 soccer fans attended a Dec. 14 live streaming of the semifinal World Cup international soccer tournament in Qatar, pitting Morocco against France, in the Michael A. Guido Theater at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center. While reigning champion France won 2-0, Morocco was the first team from the Arab world to make it to the World Cup quarterfinals and the first African team to make it to the semifinals.