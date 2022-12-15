Times-Herald and Sunday Times Newspapers

World Cup soccer fans fill Guido Theater for watch party

By Leave a Comment

Photo courtesy of Mayor Abdullah Hammoud
Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud takes an epic selfie with 1,200 attendees Dec. 14 during a live streaming of the semifinal World Cup international soccer tournament in Qatar, pitting Morocco against France, in the Michael A. Guido Theater at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center. While reigning champion France won 2-0, Morocco was the first team from the Arab world to make it to the World Cup quarterfinals and the first African team to make it to the semifinals.
Photo by Sue Suchyta
More than 1,200 soccer fans attended a Dec. 14 live streaming of the semifinal World Cup international soccer tournament in Qatar, pitting Morocco against France, in the Michael A. Guido Theater at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center. While reigning champion France won 2-0, Morocco was the first team from the Arab world to make it to the World Cup quarterfinals and the first African team to make it to the semifinals.