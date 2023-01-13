Mayor Woolley featured speaker at Taylor 2023 State of the City

TAYLOR — The Rotary Club of Taylor will host the 2023 State of the City Charity Luncheon at 11 a.m. Feb. 16, in the Lakes of Taylor Golf Course Banquet Room, 25505 Northline Road, featuring Mayor Tim Woolley.

A sellout crowd is expected, and seating is limited. Tickets are $60. VIP tables of eight are $450, and include promotional signage. Checks should be made payable to: Taylor Rotary.

Proceeds from the luncheon are distributed annually to charities in the city.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served after the program.

Woolley is serving the second year of a four-year term. Leading up to the mayor’s presentation, short speeches will be given by Parks & Recreation Director Guido Ulin, Planning Director Lora Fell and Police Chief John Blair.

The Rotary Club of Taylor has provided help and support to local and international communities for over 76 years. Rotarians are business and community volunteers who treasure fellowship and believe in serving others people before serving themselves.

For more information or to reserve tickets or tables, contact Michelle Chinavare ([email protected]) or Kimber Dorton ([email protected]) or call 888-640-5454.