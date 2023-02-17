Dearborn Heights Council approves city clerk’s legal fee for subpoena in city case

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – The City Council approved a $5,000 retainer for an outside attorney for City Clerk Lynne Senia, who was subpoenaed to appear in a court case brought against Mayor Bill Bazzi.

Council President Dave Abdallah cast the only no vote.

The city clerk is now authorized to sign an agreement between the city and the law firm of Secrest Wardle for a one-time legal consultation regarding a subpoena from Wayne County Circuit Court, pertaining to the case of Bill Bazzi vs. the City of Dearborn Heights Act 78 Commissioners Steven Lobkovich and Steven Popp.

Act 78 Commissioners Lobkovich and Popp ruled in favor of former Police Chief Mark Meyers after Bill Bazzi terminated him. The controversy centers on whether Meyers was protected by the Act 78 Commission or if Bazzi had the authority to terminate him.

Secrest Wardle has also agreed to represent Senia in the future, unless it is agreed that a separate engagement agreement is needed.