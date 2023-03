By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE — A man speeding in his silver Jeep Patriot the morning of Feb. 25 with an expired license plate, near Outer Drive and the I-75 southbound exit ramp, had his vehicle impounded and towed when it was discovered that he did not have a valid driver’s license and he could not provide a valid vehicle registration or proof of insurance.

He was advised to contact the 24th District Court for an appearance date.