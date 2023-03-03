Allen Park police chief says school lock-in was done out of ‘an abundance of caution’

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

ALLEN PARK – Police Chief Christopher Egan said the Feb. 28 lock-in at Allen Park High School when a student received non-specific threatening text messages was done out of an “abundance of caution.”

Egan said the school resource officer was made aware of texted threats that a student received, and while there was no direct threat to the high school or students, and no mention of weapons, the person indicated that they were on their way to the high school.

“To assure the safety of everyone, the school went into a lock-in, meaning no one was allowed in or out of the building or their classrooms until we could completely investigate the situation,” Egan said. “After we went up to the school, it was further determined that the possible threats were not related to the Allen Park School District.”

Egan said all of the information gathered during the investigation will be forwarded to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

He said the Police Department will always assist the city’s school system with any issue it may have. He acknowledged the help provided by the Fire Department, and asked that students, staff and parents remain patient as the Police Department continues to investigate the matter and work with the Wayne County prosecutor.