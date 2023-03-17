No. 3 HFC men’s basketball team heads to national tournament March 21

By KURT KRUG

For the Times-Herald

DEARBORN — The Henry Ford College men’s basketball team — the Great Lakes District B Champions and Michigan Community College Athletic Conference Champions — is headed to the National Junior College Athletic Association Championship Tournament in Danville, Ill., as the nation’s No. 3-seeded team.

The Hawks’ first game in the double-elimination tournament is at noon March 21 against Arkansas State University Mid-South. If the Hawks beat ASU Mid-South, they will play at 7 p.m. March 23 against a team to be determined. If the Hawks lose to ASU Mid-South, they will play at 4 p.m. March 23 against a team to be determined.

Three teams from Michigan made the 16-team national field in addition to HFC: No. 8 seed Macomb Community College and No. 10 seed Mott Community College.

“This team just completed the best regular season, and conference tournament in school history,” Hawks Coach Chris Shepard said. “They have won 22 straight while playing the very best in the country. They have worked incredibly hard and deserve this opportunity.”

HFC will host a free watch party to everyone for the ASU Mid-South game on March 21 with doors opening at 11:45 a.m. at two locations on the main campus:

• Room 111 in the Welcome Center (Bldg. WC).

• The Rosenau Room, located on the first floor of the Andrew A. Mazzara Administrative Services & Conference Center (Building L).

Popcorn, snacks and soft drinks will be provided. The public is invited to attend and cheer the Hawks on to victory.

“Our team has been waiting for this moment since October,” HFC Athletic Director Rochelle Taylor said. “I’m excited to see our Hawks take on top programs from around the country. Let the games begin.”

For questions or more information about the watch party, contact Nikole Ford-Kondraciuk at [email protected]