Demolition of landmark Allen Park movie theater begins

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

ALLEN PARK – Demolition of the city’s landmark movie theater in the heart of its downtown has begun, with the work beginning in the back of the building, away from the main street.

The building, with its iconic marquee, opened in 1942 with a single screen. It was later subdivided into smaller theater sections, and until October 2019 was one of the last dollar theaters in the area, as people switched to streaming services for movies.

When the city purchased the landmark building, city officials initially hoped to repurpose it, but options diminished as the challenges and conditions within the building became more apparent.

City Manager Mark Kibby said the mayor, City Council and the administration are currently working on some preliminary redevelopment ideas.

Building and Engineering Director Matt Baker is overseeing the demolition.