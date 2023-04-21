Dearborn Council awards contract for PEACE Parks construction

Wayne County ARPA money to fund $9.6 million project

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – The City Council awarded a contract for the design and construction of four PEACE Parks to Imagine Design and Build Firm of Northville during the April 18 council meeting.

PEACE – Parks Equity and Access for Citizen Engagement – has three goals: increased park access and recreational access for all city residents, better stormwater mitigation through the use of green infrastructure techniques, and promoting migration to and across the city.

The project is a joint activity of Parks and Recreation, Philanthropy and Grants and Purchasing, and includes four new parks in key sections of the city plus the renovation, refurbishing and reinvigoration of six existing city parks and Camp Dearborn.

The project is funded by $9.6 million in Wayne County American Rescue Plan Act funds. Two of the new PEACE Parks should be completed in 2023 and two in 2024, with a Nov. 1, 2024, overall targeted completion date.

It is hoped that the PEACE Parks will encourage residents to visit each park in the different locations throughout the city, which in turn will provide an opportunity to learn more about the area’s unique culture.

The infrastructure updates in the six existing parks will help mitigate the environmental health hazards of air pollution and flooding by improving stormwater mitigation through rain gardens, bioswales and permeable pavement.

The parks will promote recreation in some of the most heavily populated areas of the city. It is hoped that the unique attractions will drive tourism, encourage community gatherings and provide a permanent farmer’s market space.

All of the parks will focus on improving physical access for differently abled individuals, with inclusive and accessible playscapes and park features, as well as wider sidewalks and trails.

While many parks are geared toward small children and families, the new spaces will promote cross-cultural, generational and ability needs.

The PEACE Parks will also be designed to promote community gathering to offer relief during times of tension.

Each PEACE Park will also feature native plant and scent gardens, gathering spaces buffered from play structures, and custom art installations reflective of the unique character of the area.