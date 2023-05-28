Talented trio: Three Southgate Anderson HS sisters honored with JROTC bronze medal

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Cadet Emily Allor of Southgate Anderson High School followed in her sisters’ footsteps March 24 when she was awarded a JROTC bronze medal.

The honor, presented annually by the Monguagon Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, is given to a cadet in the Southgate Anderson High School Titan Battalion.

Jennie Allor received the honor in 2016, while Alexandria Allor was a 2019 honoree. Their parents are Cydia and Robert Allor.

The Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program has been offered at Southgate Anderson since 1995, and serves eight local high schools through the Downriver Career Technical Consortium.

Kathy Gibson, a member of the Monguagon Chapter of the NSDAR and its national defense chair, said the awards have been presented to a cadet for the past 15 years.

“The cadets who receive the DAR bronze medal demonstrate qualities of dependability, good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership ability, and fundamental and patriotic understanding of JROTC training,” she said. “They set examples of these character traits for the other cadets and use their gifts to serve our communities and families.”

In additional to being an outstanding member of the JROTC team, Emily Allor is a member of the National Honor Society and plays on the varsity softball team. She plans to attend the University of Michigan-Dearborn to study nursing.

Jennie Allor attended Wayne State University on a full scholarship and graduated with a business management degree in April.

Alexandria Allor’s plans to attend veterinary school were interrupted by the pandemic. Her dream is to someday run an animal rescue facility.