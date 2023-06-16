Dearborn Schools moves June 19 board meeting to Edsel Ford High School

DEARBORN — The Dearborn Public Schools Board of Education meeting for June 19 has been moved to Edsel Ford High School, 20601 Rotunda Drive. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the auditorium.

Anyone wishing to speak or submit written comments for the public comment portion of the meeting will need to submit a blue card public comment form by 7:10 p.m. The board agenda and other meeting materials are available on the Board of Education webpage.

The decision to move the meeting was made to provide a venue that offered a comfortable space able to accommodate those planning to attend the meeting. The meeting will still be shown live on the district’s YouTube channel. It will be rebroadcast later on the district’s cable channel and be available on-demand later on the YouTube channel.

Those attending the meeting should park in the student parking lot off of Rotunda Drive.

The Board of Education holds two meetings in June every year. The first meeting, held June 5 this year, allows the board to hear the proposed budget for the new fiscal year and for the public to ask questions or make comments regarding the proposed budget. At the second June meeting, trustees approve the initial budget for the new year, which begins July 1.