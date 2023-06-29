Man intimidating and stalking ex-girlfriend

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE — A woman said her ex-boyfriend was intimidating and stalking her the afternoon of June 27 while she was walking south on the Reek Road sidewalk, near Eureka Road and a blue, late model GMC pulled up next to her.

She said she had headphones on, so she was unaware of what was being shouted at her, but when she turned to look, she recognized her former boyfriend in the passenger seat. She was unable to provide a description of the driver before the vehicle left the area, headed toward Toledo-Dix Road.

The woman was given information about obtaining a personal protection order.