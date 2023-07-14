Melvindale Police Department receives state grant for body cams, in-car cameras

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – The Police Department received a state Financially Distressed Cities, Villages and Township grant to purchase police body cams and in-car cameras, City Attorney Lawrence Coogan announced July 5.

The $210,309 grant, issued June 23 by the Michigan Department of Treasury revenue sharing and grants division, will provide $109,044 for 10 in-car camera systems and $101,265 for 22 police officer body camera systems.

A request for $58,711 for a new police patrol vehicle and $8,570 for radar devices were not granted.

The City Council accepted the grant at its July 5 meeting. City Administrator Richard Ortiz will submit the grant agreement to state officials and will provide grant compliance reporting and reimbursement requests.