Melvindale Police Department receives state grant for body cams, in-car cameras

Melvindale Corporate Counsel Larry Coogan (fifth from left) announces the award of a state grant for police department equipment during the July 5 city council meeting, as Councilmember Scott Frederick (left), Police Lt. Robert Kennaley, City Clerk Linda Land, Mayor Wheeler Marsee and Councilmembers Joe Jackson and Julie Rauser listen.

 

By SUE SUCHYTA
MELVINDALE – The Police Department received a state Financially Distressed Cities, Villages and Township grant to purchase police body cams and in-car cameras, City Attorney Lawrence Coogan announced July 5.

The $210,309 grant, issued June 23 by the Michigan Department of Treasury revenue sharing and grants division, will provide $109,044 for 10 in-car camera systems and $101,265 for 22 police officer body camera systems.

A request for $58,711 for a new police patrol vehicle and $8,570 for radar devices were not granted.

The City Council accepted the grant at its July 5 meeting. City Administrator Richard Ortiz will submit the grant agreement to state officials and will provide grant compliance reporting and reimbursement requests.