Vandals in golf cart tear up Warren Valley; police investigation is ongoing

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – Armed with surveillance camera footage, Dearborn Heights police officers are seeking the vandals who tore up greens and fairways the night of July 16 at the Warren Valley Golf Course.

Unknown subjects in a privately owned golf cart entered the golf course through the construction gate about 10:30 p.m. and drove around recklessly, leaving tire marks throughout the course, including on seven greens, a bunker and along adjacent fairways.

While the pro shop confirmed July 20 that much of the visible damage had been repaired and golfers are able to play the course, Jason Pearsall, a managing partner of Revive Golf, said he expects it will cost more than $10,000 to mitigate the damage caused.

He said the management company, not the city, is paying for the repairs, and while they are working with their insurance company, they have not yet decided whether to file an insurance claim.

“Golf course repairs take time and the cooperation of the weather,” Pearsall said. “It is too early to calculate the damages.”

He said it will take several months for the greens and bunkers to return to their original condition.

Surveillance video footage shows two or possibly three people on the golf cart, which has a light on the front, unlike the carts belonging to the golf course.

Police Chief Jerrod Hart, who said July 20 that the investigation is ongoing, said the evidence they have makes him confident that the culprits will be caught.

“We have some good evidence that will help us identify those responsible,” he said. “We have received reports that the golf cart is owned by a Dearborn Heights resident and has been observed driving in the area of the course.”

Hart urged the cart owner to contact the Police Department at 313-277-6770 to provide the names of those involved.

“Investigative resources and time will be added to restitution fees,” he said. “I am confident we will identify those responsible.”

Mayor Bill Bazzi expressed his disappointment with the incident.

“Many golfers have commended the course since its reopening, and it is unfortunate that they will now face inconveniences while navigating around the areas under repair,” he said.