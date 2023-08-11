Chief Deputy Attorney General Fadwa Hammoud of Dearborn honored

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Michigan Chief Deputy Attorney General Fadwa Hammoud of Dearborn has been named to the Michigan Lawyer’s Weekly’s 2023 Influential Women of Law.

The award honors female attorneys and judges for excellence in their work on behalf of the justice system and their service as lawyers.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her department has benefited from Hammoud’s “keen legal insights, advocacy skills and wisdom.”

“Fadwa’s storied career has helped countless Michigan residents, be it victims she has advocated for as a Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor or the many businesses who are benefiting from the Organized Retail Crime Unit she helped create,” she said. “Fadwa is one of the hardest working lawyers in the state of Michigan, and this recognition is well deserved.”

Hammoud oversees the department’s three bureaus, 500 employees and manages the department’s $100 million annual budget.

She was sworn in Jan. 15, 2019, following her appointment by Nessel. She is the youngest ever Michigan Solicitor General and the first Arab-American Muslim Solicitor General in the United States, as well as the first Arab-American Muslim woman to argue before the U.S. Supreme Court, where she won.

Prior to Nessel’s appointment, Hammoud served as the Lead Attorney for Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, where she established the Business Protection Unit and prosecuted crimes involving identity theft, criminal enterprise, homicide and financial crimes.

Hammoud also served on the Dearborn Public Schools Board of Education and the Henry Ford College Board. She lives in Dearborn with her husband and two children.