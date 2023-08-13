6 candidates advance in Dearborn Heights City Council race

Incumbents, former council members do well

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – The six City Council candidates who received the most votes during the Aug. 8 primary will advance to the Nov. 7 general election to compete for three positions.

Incumbent Mo Baydoun received 3,593 votes, former City Council Chair Denise Malinowski Maxwell received 3,097, incumbent Ray Muscat received 2,647, and former Councilmember and former City Treasurer Zouher Abdel-Hak received 1,252. Challenger Hassan Saab received 1,218, with challenger Ahmad Alkaabi receiving 733.

Eliminated from the race were newcomers Wissam Fadlallah with 685 votes, Hussein Mazloum with 404, and Mohammed Janny, with 166.

Janny was not actively campaigning, but his name still appeared on the primary ballot.