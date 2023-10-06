Densmore becomes Ypsilanti fire chief, will continue to serve on Melvindale City Council

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – Steve Densmore, one-time Melvindale fire chief, who became a Dearborn deputy fire chief when the Melvindale Fire Department merged with Dearborn, has accepted a job as Ypsilanti fire chief.

He will commute from Melvindale, where he serves on the City Council.

Following the Oct. 4 council meeting, Densmore said he started his Ypsilanti post Sept. 25, said he greatly appreciates everything that the Dearborn Fire Department did for him. He said he has 27 years of service between Melvindale and Dearborn.

“I just felt it was time to step aside from Dearborn,” he said. “Chief (Joseph) Murray and I accomplished many great things together, with citizen support of both communities, and I kind of wanted to finish my career out as a chief somewhere.”

Densmore said his decision was made weeks before Murray faced his current difficulties involving a drunken driving arrest.

He said he would not entertain an offer to leave Ypsilanti to become the Dearborn fire chief.

“I’m happy where I am at,” he said. “It is always bittersweet when you leave someplace where you have spent so much time working with individuals both on a bad day or a good day, depending on the circumstances.

“I definitely miss working with them, but I have a new family now and I hope to carry on my wisdom and knowledge and help them move forward with their department as well.”