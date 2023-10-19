Henry Ford College Vice President of Institutional Advancement recognized as a Kellogg Executive Scholar from Northwestern University

DEARBORN — Henry Ford College Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Executive Director of the HFC Foundation A. Reginald Best Jr. has been recognized by the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management in Evanston, Ill., as a Kellogg Executive Scholar and has been awarded a Certificate of Professional Achievement in Nonprofit Management.

“With my years at HFC and in the nonprofit sector, I thought this would be a great opportunity for me to fine-tune my leadership skills even more and give me the chance to attend a premier university like Northwestern,” Best said. “The Kellogg School has one of the best, renowned management programs in the nation.

“Being in higher education and being in a global society, things change at a fast pace. Those in my field have to stay up to date in the latest trends and strategies in nonprofit management, especially because everything is constantly changing and moving.”

This graduate-level Executive Scholar Certificate is awarded to those who have selected executive education programs at the Kellogg School and is a testament to their dedication to lifelong learning and professional development. Best has successfully completed the following programs toward the certificate:

• The Leader Within.

• The Impact of Equity: Leaders Activating Change.

• Strategic Leadership: Leading the Self.

• Nonprofit Finance: Toolkit for Leaders.

• Leading Change in Nonprofits.

“It is a testament to Reginald’s dedication to his field that he decided to enroll in this prestigious program,” HFC President Russell Kavalhuna said. “I am confident that he will be able to bring value to Henry Ford College through the concepts and approaches he learns through the program.”

“We are thrilled to award this certificate to Reginald Best,” said Elise Madrick, Kellogg School associate director, Nonprofit Executive Programs. “The Kellogg School is a global leader in nonprofit executive education, and Reginald was an exemplary participant in the program. On behalf of the center, congratulations on this accomplishment, and welcome to our Kellogg family.”

Born in Detroit, Best lives in Southfield with Chera, his wife of 24 years. They have two adult children. A two-time alumnus of Wayne State University, he earned his bachelor’s degree in industrial organizational psychology and his master’s degree in teaching. Best later earned a second master’s degree in religious studies from Rochester University.

He also earned a graduate-level certificate in fundraising management from the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at Indiana University in Indianapolis. Best is also a doctoral candidate at Northwestern’s Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston. He will earn his doctorate in strategic leadership and community development with a theological aspect in 2024 from Northwestern.

“It’s refreshing to see leadership engage in educational opportunities that help them remain relevant and knowledgeable,” said Shai James Boyd, HFC assistant director, Advancement and Alumni Relations. “As a 2017 graduate of Northwestern’s Nonprofit Leadership Program, I continue to benefit from the experience, and I know Reginald will as well.”

Best has more than 30 years of experience in the nonprofit sector. He joined HFC in 2013. Best leads a team of professionals in the areas of fundraising, alumni relations, grants, and corporate and foundation relations. He provides leadership to the Foundation’s operations, procedures, and policies related to fundraising efforts.

He also is responsible for interfacing with the Foundation’s board of directors to develop and adopt sound, ethical, and legal governance for the Foundation, as well as maintain and ensure the Foundation’s net assets of $21 million.

Best also leads the Detroit Promise team at HFC, which offers a tuition-free college degree program to graduates of Detroit high schools. Detroit pays for a student’s associate degree or technical certificate tuition and fees, as long as the student meets certain requirements.

Founded in 2016, the Detroit Promise ensures that any student graduating from any high school in Detroit will have a tuition-free path to an associate degree or technical certificate. Currently, 66 percent of all Detroit Promise college students (approximately 600) attend HFC, making it the largest Detroit Promise enrollment of any college.

“I’ve always enjoyed the interaction with students on a one-on-one basis and being able to make a difference in their lives,” Best said. “I enjoy seeing the impact I have on them when I am able to award them scholarships. Even at the vice presidential level, I make time to be on campus and walk around. I often go to the Detroit Promise Office where I speak to students.

“Being a resource for them is very important to me, especially because I’m from Detroit. It’s so rewarding when students graduate and still keep in touch with me, telling me how they’re doing. For me, that’s the best part of my job.”

Prior to HFC, Best was the director of development at Schoolcraft College. He also worked in similar roles at Wayne State, the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business, and the Eastern Michigan University Foundation. Best also taught social studies and history at the middle school level in the Detroit Public Schools for three years before moving into administration, including the DPS Grants Office, for five years.

Throughout his career, Best has worked at the P-12 level, the community college level, and the university level. He prefers the community college level.

“I came from a university before coming to a community college,” Best said. “I found myself attracted to the mission of community colleges and the diverse population they serve.

“I believe in HFC’s mission of what a community college does, which is why I love my job. We serve the largest number of students in higher education at the community college level. The students we serve are in the greatest need. A community college is that bridge of either going to a 4-year university or going into the workforce. At a community college – and at HFC, in particular – we are making a difference in changing a student’s life immediately.”