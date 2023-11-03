5 incumbents, 3 challengers running for 6 Melvindale City Council seats

By SUE SUCHTYA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – Eight candidates are running for the city’s six city council seats, with five incumbents and three challengers in the running.

Incumbents Dawn Cartrette, Stan Filipowski, P. Scott Frederick, Joe Jackson, and Julie Rauser are seeking second terms, with newcomers Saleim Abuali, Rene Marlow and Diann Rink eager to serve on the city council.

Longtime City Councilmember Steven Densmore, who recently left his job as Dearborn Deputy Fire Chief to become the fire chief for Ypsilanti, is not seeking another term.

Each candidate was asked why residents should vote for them, and what their top priority would be if elected.

Abuali and Jackson did not respond.

Dawn Cartrette

I’m a proud Melvindale resident with a strong connection to this community. With two grown daughters and two cherished grandchildren, family is at the heart of my life. Returning to Melvindale 21 years ago was a decision driven by the enduring sense of family and community that this place embodies.

Having roots that trace back more than 75 years to the Madej family, who settled in Melvindale, I consider this town my true home. A Melvindale High School graduate, I have a deep understanding of the values that make this community special. With a professional background spanning more than 25 years in the automotive insurance claims industry, I persevered despite physical challenges that arose a decade ago.

One of my core attributes is my ability to make thoughtful, independent decisions grounded in facts and common sense. Through the hurdles, including the impact of COVID-19, we’ve achieved remarkable progress in our city during the last four years. Looking ahead, I’m enthusiastic about the prospect of continuing to serve my community for the next four years, should I be re-elected.

With unwavering dedication and a commitment to progress, I’m determined to contribute to the betterment of Melvindale.

I am committed to fostering the ongoing expansion of the downtown area, bringing more shopping and dining options within walking distance for our community.

Additionally, I prioritize the crucial task of modernizing our deteriorating infrastructure to reduce the financial burden on both the city and its residents. I remain dedicated to collaborating closely with the building department, identifying issues across the city and developing effective solutions to enhance our city’s overall quality of life.

Stan Filipowski

I have been a resident in our city for 31 years and have been involved in many aspects of the city. I was a little league coach, on the Parks and Recreation Commission, a high school bowling coach and am currently a councilman.

I pay attention to citizen complaints and try to act on them as quickly as possible. I believe our city is moving in the right direction by replacing our infrastructure. Completing this should help us with our water loss. We have way too much water going into the ground through leaking mains and connections.

I believe we still need to hold residents responsible for their actions. We definitely have a speeding issue and I know our police have been working hard to minimize this. Please vote for me as your city councilman.

P. Scott Frederick

During the past four years on city council, I’ve shown I can make sound decisions and provide well-thought-out ideas that are a benefit to the city and our residents.

I have a proven track record of using a calm, pragmatic approach. I believe this can promote the future of the city while protecting it in the present.

I, along with current council members, have made choices, some of them tough, to get the city on its best financial ground in years and I refuse to allow all that progress to be reversed. I’ve worked hard to find ways to ensure the city has the resources it needs to continue to provide city services and progress.

We have paved miles of city streets and replaced water mains, replaced more than 600 lead water leads to city homes, and secured millions in grants and funding for the Civic Center, pool house, senior center and city parks. We’ve replaced multiple police and DPW vehicles and equipment that will benefit residents and visitors, and we’ve done all of this while strengthening the finances of the city.

I currently serve as the city council liaison to the Public Safety Commission and I am also on the Historical Commission and the Veteran’s Committee. I stay vigorously involved on many levels.

I hope for the opportunity to continue to serve the city and the residents.

We don’t have the luxury of concentrating on a single ‘most important’ priority. That said, I’d say that the first most pressing issue post-election is to settle the new contract with our police department. It must be a contract that shows them that we value and appreciate them, but does not put the city’s financial future at risk.

Once we settle that, and I’m confident we will, we can return our focus to the ongoing infrastructure repairs that we have been aggressively completing over the last few years.

This progress has brought several new businesses to town, and we need to continue that trend.

The next council must continue this positive progress while refusing to create legacy costs that will drag the city down. We’ve established a foundation with infrastructure repairs, and now we need people who will continue to move the city forward.

I would also like to promote the inclusivity and sense of community that has keep me living here the most of my life.

Rene Marlow

I have a passion for actively engaging with the community and advocating for its needs. My vision for the city’s future is to bring more services, more businesses, a cleaner environment, a safer city for our families, clean water, good roads and good schools.

I will be transparent and accountable to the residents and I will be open about the decision-making process, involving residents in policy discussions and regularly communicating updates. I want residents to feel heard and represented.

I have problem solving skills and the ability to work collaboratively with other councilmembers and community organizations, and I am willing to find common ground and prioritize for the greater good. I also have a willingness to listen to different perspectives.

My most important priorities, if elected for city council, are to improve the overall quality of life for residents by addressing issues such as public safety, infrastructure, education and recreational opportunities.

I will focus on promoting economic growth and attracting businesses to create job opportunities, increase tax revenue and ensure a sustainable local economy.

I will implement initiatives to protect the environment for sustainability, and advocate for social equality by striving for equal access to resources, services and opportunities for all the residents, regardless of their social economic status or race, gender or other factors.

I will encourage active community participation and engagement in the decision- making process to foster collaboration and ensure that the voices of all the residents are heard and represented.

I will ensure responsible management of the city’s finances by making informed budgetary decisions and prioritizing efficient use of resources to maintain financial stability and provide essential services to the residents.

Julie Rauser

I believe Melvindale residents should re-elect me as I have so much more to contribute to the city. We had a slow start due to the pandemic but still accomplished quite a bit.

My goals include securing funding to enclose the pool for year-round use, or transform it into a splash pad. I aim to boost support for youth sports leagues, particularly in football, baseball, and soccer, and to actively participate in the growth of our downtown area by attracting more shopping and restaurants. Having gained valuable experience in the past four years, I am eager to continue collaborating closely with residents to unlock Melvindale’s full potential.

My top priorities for Melvindale are fostering community and ensuring public safety. I envision more events such as street fairs, farmers markets, game nights, and food truck events to enhance community engagement. Inspired by our fieldhouse director’s successful initiatives, I aim to expand on them.

Creating a vibrant downtown area, similar to downtown Trenton, complete with charming shops and restaurants, is something I envision.

Additionally, I will continue to collaborate with the city administrator to explore funding opportunities and grants for the city’s evolution.

Regarding public safety, I commend our Police Department’s positive direction and plan to encourage more community involvement through initiatives like open-door policies, ice cream giveaways and Coffee with a Cop events.

Together, let us ensure Melvindale thrives as “the little city with a big heart.”

Diann Rink

Residents should elect me because my heart has always been in this city. It has been my hometown since 1967. I worked for the city of Melvindale from 1991 until I retired in 2012. It was my pleasure to serve the residents while working in the treasurer’s office. It is my hope as a councilwoman to work together with the mayor and council for the good of the city and its citizens.

I have many priorities for Melvindale, but with that being said, to bring back a fully operating grocery store to our town is on the top of my list. I feel it is long overdue since the loss of our supermarket due to a fire. Those residents in the (Coogan Terrace) high rise suffered a great loss by not having it within walking distance.

Also, it’s my desire to bring back unity to our little city, with the help of all elected officials, that we once had.