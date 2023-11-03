Allen Park mayoral and city council candidates speak at candidate forum

Schlack apologizes for sign vandalism caught on camera

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

ALLEN PARK – Mayoral and city council candidates shared their positions with residents during an Oct. 11 Meet the Candidates Night at Allen Park High School, sponsored annually by the high school seniors.

A link to the event video is on the city’s Facebook page and on its website, cityofallenpark.org, under News and Announcements, the fourth item down.

The direct link is on YouTube, at youtube.com/watch?v=NynAFr8VQwE.

Incumbent Mayor Gail McLeod is running for re-election against City Councilman Felice “Tony” Lalli.

The council candidates are Gerald Barr, Jr., (who did not attend), incumbents Dennis Marcos, Gary Schlack, Matthew Valerius and Dan Loyd (who is running as a write-in candidate due to a filing glitch which prevented his placement on the ballot) and challengers Timothy Estheimer and Nancy Knick. The seven candidates are running for six council seats.

City Clerk Michael Mizzi is running unopposed for re-election, while local businessman and politician Frank Liberati is running unopposed for city treasurer for the first time.

The council candidates spoke during the first part of the event, with the mayoral, clerk and treasurer candidates speaking after an intermission.

The event was dedicated to the memory of the late teacher Robert Loyd, father of Dan Loyd, who taught decades of Allen Park High School students that “democracy is not a spectator sport” by sending them to attend city council meetings and encouraging them to learn about their city’s government.

Schlack apologized publicly at the beginning of the event for vandalizing an opponent campaign sign and knocking over another opponent’s sign, an impulsive action which was caught on surveillance camera footage and widely disseminated on social media.

The councilman, who saw one of his signs on the ground, is seen on the video footage reacting angrily, pulling one sign up and placing it on the ground, then bending another sign in half over his knee.

After Schlack’s emotional and uncomfortable statement, Estheimer shook his hand, and the question portion of the program commenced.

The high school seniors developed questions for the candidates. The council and mayoral candidates were asked about which plan they favor for the former Allen Park Movie Theater site, how they would hope to address understaffing in the police and fire departments, what they thought was the most pressing issue facing the city, and what sets them apart from their opponents.

Mizzi spoke about election security and improvements he would like to see, while Liberati spoke about the treasurer’s office and the city’s financial challenges.