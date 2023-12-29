LP City Manager Krizan wished well at final council meeting

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – Outgoing City Manager James Krizan spent his last city council meeting Dec. 18 receiving farewell wishes and praise from colleagues before he leaves for a new position in another city.

Krizan said that while he is looking forward to his next adventure, he feels he can look back with pride on what the city has accomplished the past few years.

“I am proud of everything we’ve done together and I’m proud of the team we have here in the city of Lincoln Park,” he said. “As I prepare for the next chapter, I want to thank everyone for their hard work and support these last few years.”

Krizan thanked the elected officials, the residents, and the staff for their hard work and dedication to the city.

Mayor Michael Higgins thanked Krizan for all he has done and his “long list of accomplishments.”

Councilmembers Carlos Salcido wished him the best as he moved forward, and Tracy Duprey thanked him for his help over the years.

Councilmembers Maureen Tobin said she knows Krizan will do well in his future endeavors, and Jason Behr said he appreciated Krizan’s efforts on behalf of Lincoln Park, as well as his open-door policy and his help when he was a new council member.

Councilmember Eric Szor said he also appreciated Krizan’s help when he was a new council member, and said he appreciated Krizan’s accessibility and the answers he provided.