Construction workers damage natural gas line near Greenfield and Wall Street

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – A 24-inch cast iron natural gas line was damaged the morning of Jan. 12 by water pipe construction workers boring near Greenfield Road and Wall Street.

Dearborn firefighters responded to the natural gas line leak at 8:45 a.m., and nearby businesses were evacuated as a precautionary measure, Fire Chief Joseph Murray said.

In addition, Greenfield Road was closed to traffic from Allen Road to Schaefer Road.

Murray said natural gas was temporarily shut down to 190 units in the Northpointe Townhomes.

He said the fire and police departments worked with DTE to provide electric space heaters to the condo residents.

Murray said the gas main repairs were completed by 6 a.m. Jan. 13, and natural gas was restored to 170 housing units, with the remaining 20 units either vacant or awaiting resident follow-up.