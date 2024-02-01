Dearborn Heights, Wayne County officials meet to review progress on Ecorse Creek cleanup plans

HEIGHTS – Representatives from Wayne County, the Wayne County Drain Commission, the Spicer Group, the Ecorse Creek Commission, and the Fahey Schultz Law Firm joined city officials and employees for a Jan. 31 meeting highlighting the status of the North Branch of Ecorse Creek Drain Maintenance Project.

The meeting focused on the proposed cleanup and maintenance of the 16.3-mile creek, which spans Allen Park, Dearborn Heights, Ecorse, Inkster, Lincoln Park, Melvindale, Romulus, Taylor and Westland. The presentation addressed the current status of the project plans, as well as a projected timeline to begin the actual work. Funding for the cleanup and maintenance project is provided through a $10 million grant from the county’s ARPA funds.

The cleanup will be done on a section-by-section basis — 12 “Reaches” — with the section closest to the creek’s outlet (into the Detroit River) to see the first work, then work inland. Solicitation for bids for work on the initial section will go out to specialized contractors within the next several days. It is anticipated that bid solicitation to begin work in Dearborn Heights will begin late spring, early summer.

Work for this project will include removal of obstructions in the creek, improvement of creek access for future maintenance work along the entire length of the creek, removal of sediment in selected areas as well as bank stabilization where needed, and continued communications with stakeholders.

Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi was pleased with the progress that was described.

“For decades, we’ve heard talk and debate about how to solve the problem with our creek,” he said. “I am delighted, under my Administration, that we are finally able to put the talk aside, and get the work started. We are grateful to our colleagues who are finally making this possible on behalf of our residents who have been inconvenienced with flood-related issues for so many years.”

Residents interested in learning more about the North Branch of Ecorse Creek Drain Maintenance Project can go to www.nbecd.com.

City staff will continue working with the drain commissioner and the project consultants and keep our residents informed regarding project progress every step of the way.