Whitmer reappoints Dearborn COS Zaineb Hussein to Michigan Health Endowment Fund Board

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reappointed Dearborn Mayoral Chief of Staff Zaineb Hussein to the Michigan Health Endowment Fund Board, to represent the nominee of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Hussein served her first term on the board representing the nominee of the House of Representatives Minority Leader.

Her new term runs Jan. 31, 2024 through Oct. 1, 2027, succeeding Susan Jandernoa, whose term expired.

The board was established following passage of the Michigan 1980 Nonprofit Health Care Corporation Reform Act.

The fund’s purpose is to improve the health and wellness of children and seniors by funding programs that seek to prevent infant mortality, provide wellness and fitness programs, provide access to healthy food, improve technology enhancements, provide health-related transportation needs and help prevent foodborne illnesses.

Hussein, a resident of Dearborn Heights, earned a bachelor’s degree in Art, History and Political Science at the University of Michigan, and a master’s degree in Counseling from Spring Arbor University.

Before accepting her position in Dearborn she served as the deputy chief of staff for the Michigan Secretary of State, where she developed plans to improve efficiency, expand partnerships, protect election integrity and enhance voter access.