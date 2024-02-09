Lincoln Park basements flooded with sewage near Emmons pump station

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – Raw sewage flooded approximately 174 residential basements Jan. 26 near the Emmons Street pump station following heavy rainfall and melting snow runoff.

Mayor Michael Higgins said the alarms did go off.

“Our city employees were there and did all they could that night,” he said.

As the heavy rainfall continued throughout the day, snow melted, and with the ground frozen, less water was absorbed by lawns, and it went into the overwhelmed storm drains.

Higgins said a situation update will be provided at the 7 p.m. Jan. 12 City Council meeting.