Baydoun announces Street Safety Grant in memory of Joey Smith

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – City Council Chair Mo Baydoun announced the establishment of a $1 million Street Safety Grant in honor of the late Joey Smith during the Jan. 23 City Council meeting.

The fund includes $400,000 which the city received through a Street Safety grant and $600,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Joey Smith was 12 when he was fatally struck by a vehicle near Pardee Avenue and Annapolis Street on Oct. 14, 2022, while riding his bicycle home from an Annapolis High School football game.

Area residents say the area near where Smith was struck is poorly lit.

Baydoun said the grant will improve lighting, street traffic calming markings and signage near schools to enhance pedestrian safety at schools throughout the city.

In addition to providing lighting near schools, focus will be drawn to other areas with insufficient lighting for safe pedestrian and bicycle travel.

Painted messages on roadways indicating nearby school zones will be used within a one-mile radius of schools to increase visibility, raise driver awareness and to reinforce the need for improved situational alertness.

In addition, signs with yellow flashing lights near school zones will help ensure better adherence to speed limits and other traffic-calming measures.

Baydoun said the intent is for all school districts within the city to benefit equally from the available traffic safety resources.