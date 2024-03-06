Whitmer appoints Hassan F. Abdallah to Michigan Board of Medicine

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Hassan F. Abdallah, who chairs the city’s charter commission, has been named to the Michigan Board of Medicine through Dec. 31, 2027, by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, replacing outgoing Teresa Robinson.

Abdallah is the head of Healthcare Compliance at MCRA, a contract research organization and advisory health care firm. He formerly was the interim chief compliance officer for Health Alliance Plan of Michigan.

Abdallah is a co-founder of the SAFE Substance Abuse Coalition, which addresses the stigmas and myths surrounding substance abuse and drug addiction through public education and advocacy.

He received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wayne State University and his doctorate from Cooley Law School.