MelNAP voters approve district operating millage

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – Voters in the Melvindale-Northern Allen Park Public Schools district approved an operating millage replacement proposal by a 6-percent margin during the Feb. 27 state primary election.

Of 1,159 votes cast, 1,099 (53 percent) were in favor operating millage replacement, with 960 (47 percent) opposed.

The measure provides operating funds for the school district to pay for teachers and other school employees, school buses, athletics, art and music, and facility maintenance.

Unlike bonds, operating millage is not used for building renovations.

The operating millage replacement proposal does not affect homeowner property taxes on a primary residence.

If the millage had failed, the district would have been forced to cut costs and programs, since operating funds cannot be replaced by another other sources.