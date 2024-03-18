Mid-March room air conditioner use may have triggered Chataura Hotel fire

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – An air conditioning unit in a second-floor room of the Chataura Hotel, 13181 Michigan Ave., may have started a fire at 1:38 a.m. March 17 which extensively damaged the hotel.

The temperature at the time of the fire was in the mid-40s, and the weather had been in the 60s the previous afternoon, unseasonably warm for mid-March in Michigan.

None of the 75 guests evacuated from the building had serious injuries, with some treated onsite for cuts, abrasions and minor burns. One person was transported to Henry Ford Hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

The 30 Dearborn firefighters who responded to the scene initially rescued guests who were trapped on the second floor by the smoke and flames. The fire quickly spread to the third and fourth floors of the four-story building, with seven guest rooms completely destroyed by the time the fire was extinguished at 3:30 a.m.

The hotel has been completely shut down following an evaluation of the damage by the fire marshal, and the investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

Thirty-five people were transported to the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center by Parks and Recreation Department and Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation vehicles, where a temporary shelter was set up by the American Red Cross in coordination with city employees until more permanent accommodations could be arranged for the evacuees.

Fire Chief Joseph Murray said major fires like the one that occurred at the Chataura Hotel can be dangerous.

“We are fortunate to have seen no major injuries among the guests rescued from the building and the firefighters extinguishing the flames,” he said. “I am grateful for the courageous and prompt actions of our fire department and our partners at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, The American Red Cross, and SMART to provide relief to community members and visitors impacted by this emergency situation.”

Mayor Abdullah Hammoud commended the firefighters, Emergency Manager Capt. Jim Rodgers and Fire Chief Joseph Murray for the swift and expert response at the Chataura Hotel.

“Although we never hope to be forced to employ emergency operations, I am thankful for the leadership and professionalism of our fire department and the Department of Parks and Recreation who quickly and seamlessly coordinated shelter and relief to those displaced by the fire,” he said.