First of 3 Family Fun Days launched at Annapolis High School

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – The first of three Family Fun Days launched March 16 at Annapolis High School to provide residents with a free way to have family fun.

City Councilmember Tom Wencel initiated the idea, which came together with the help of numerous volunteers and sponsors.

He said he will host similar events at Crestwood and Robichaud high schools.

Wencel said he always tries to mention family-friendly activities during city council comment time at the end of each meeting, and he decided to take it a step further by helping plan free activity days.

He said the planning started about six weeks ago, and he was determined to keep it completely free.

Wencel said participants received tickets at the door that they can use for free food, crafts, face painting, family photos and a cake walk.

Beaumont/Corewell Health sponsored a station to teach cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Annapolis High School opened up the pool for swimming, with trained Boy Scouts serving as life guards.

He said multi-generational families were enjoying the event.

Wencel said his wife, his oldest son and daughter, and five of his grandchildren were volunteering and participating in the Family Fun Day.

He said the arts and crafts were popular with the children, along with the rock painting, bounce house, planting area and the cake walk.

“They are going to every station and they are having a really good time,” Wencel said. “We’re doing this again at Robichaud High School next month and at Crestwood at the end of next month.”

The Police and Fire departments also were taking part in the community event.

Sponsors included Korte’s Collision, Hussein Hussein of JT Crova Towing, the Dearborn Heights and Taylor Home Depots, Mike Makki of Elite Sports, the Taylor Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, Cinnabon, Councilmembers Hassan Saab and Hassan Ahmad, Hashmen’s Roastery and Market, Hassan Bazzi, Wesam Isa, Dearborn Heights D-7 Board of Education Secretary Mary Beth Beltowski, and Saturn Market.

Other sponsors included Studz Hardware, Vera Serena Bardha of the Dearborn Heights McDonald’s, Solid Oak Sausage, Jeanie Fraser, Hassan Jamal and Dearborn Heights City Treasurer Lisa Hicks-Clayton.

Also, Dolores “Dee” Palacio, the Southgate Sam’s Club, Sara Short, Magic Flakes, Tiffany Kirkland of Impromptu Events, and D & L Garden Center.