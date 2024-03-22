Former Lincoln Park Sears site to be developed into commercial condos

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – The former Sears property will be developed into commercial condos, independently-owned units that are part of a larger structure, Mayor Michael Higgins announced at the March 11 City Council meeting.

Jordan Jonna, partner and executive board member of A.F. Jonna Development LLC of Bloomfield Township, attended the meeting to answer questions from the council.

City Assessor Robert Brazeau said the project is a win for the city because the developer will be taking down the Sears building, which has been sitting empty, and will bring in some viable commercial tenants.

Higgins said this development will be in the city for many years and he wants to make sure the project is done right.

“We are going to move forward on the Brownfield vote tonight,” he said.

City Clerk Kerry Kehrer explained that the city council would first vote on the master deed of the business condominium site at the northeast corner of Southfield Road and Dix Avenue, with the accompanying easement and restrictions, and would then vote on the Act 381 Tax Incremental Funding and the Brownfield reimbursement agreement, both of which the council subsequently approved.

Jonna said his company is looking forward to redeveloping the site.

“We’ve owned it for a couple of years now, and it’s been a lengthy process here, but we’re excited for development here,” he said. “It is a mixed-use project that will hopefully bring a lot of new, attractive businesses to the city to support this corner.”