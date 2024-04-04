Southfield Freeway project near I-94 to Ford Road to begin in late April in Allen Park and Dearborn

The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $15.5 million on a project on northbound and southbound Southfield Freeway from Pinecrest Drive, south of I-94, to Ford Road.

The almost five-mile project includes concrete patching, milling and resurfacing, and pavement markings. Crews will also perform routine maintenance within the closed sections of roadway, including drainage cleaning and barrier wall repairs.

Beginning April 29, through the fall, there will be continuous single-lane closures during weekday hours, with overnight and weekend double lane closures. At least one lane will always be open.

There will be ramp closures between I-94 and Ford Road when crews are working near and on those ramps, including the closure of the I-94 ramps, which will be announced before closing.

Crews will initially work in the right lanes, including ramps and the service drives and collector-distributor lanes near I-94 and Michigan Avenue. Once that work is completed through the entire project limits, crews will move to the left and center lanes, leaving the ramps open.

Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 220 jobs.