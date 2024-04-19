Melvindale mayor angers council by bringing political cronies to private city meeting

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – Mayor Pro Tem Joe Jackson asked City Attorney Larry Coogan to draft an ordinance prohibiting non-city employees and non-elected officials from attending private city business meetings.

The action was aimed at Mayor Nicole Shkira, who allegedly took her personal attorney, Bill Colovos, and political crony Mike Hachem to a meeting with Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy regarding city improvements, which was reportedly also attended by Coogan, Police Chief Robert Kennaley and City Administrator Rich Ortiz.

The City Council passed the motion unanimously, with Jackson, Scott Frederick, Dawn Cartrette and Julie Rauser voting in favor. Councilmembers Stan Filipowski and Saleim Abuali were not in attendance.

Jackson said Shkira’s actions were highly inappropriate, at which point Shkira interrupted him and said it was not for him to decide.

Shkira said that she has retained Colovos as her personal attorney and will have him attend city meetings at her behest.

Jackson said Worthy didn’t know who Colovos was, and mistook him for the city attorney. Shkira had tried in the past to replace Coogan with Colovos, a move that was rejected by the council.

Shkira said Colovos’ presence at the meeting was to protect her from “you guys.”

“I’m guessing that we will see you in court on this matter,” Shkira said.

“I guess so,” Jackson replied.

Earlier in the meeting, the council denied Shkira’s appointments of former Mayor Stacy Bazman to the Downtown Development Authority and Angelo Gargarello to the Economic Development Commission. Both parties have been vocally critical of city council decisions during public comment time since Shkira took office, so the denial was not unexpected.