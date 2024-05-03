Tempers flare at May 1 Melvindale City Council meeting

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – Tempers flared at the May 1 City Council meeting as elected officials and attendees reacted to Mayor Nicole Shkira’s contentious appearance at the April 23 Dearborn City Council meeting.

Public Safety Commissioner Jeff Bolton and City Councilmember and Mayor Pro Tem Joe Jackson voiced concern and displeasure with Shkira’s attempt to address the city’s terminated contract for Dearborn Police Department jail services, while mayoral political affiliate Mike Hachem defended the mayor’s actions.

Bolton said how disappointed he was with how the mayor acted at the Dearborn meeting.

“It was very unprofessional, embarrassing, and cringeworthy watching it,” he said. “I expect better of you, and would hope that you would be more mayoral than you exhibited at that meeting.”

Bolton said the worst aspect of her behavior was her verbal assault on Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud.

Shkira attends Dearborn council meeting, insults mayor, city

Hachem chastised the council members who criticized the mayor for going to Dearborn to seek a jail contract extension.

“It’s time to fight for the city, not to simply apologize to other cities surrounding us, when they have been stepping on us time and time again,” he said. “We just want to focus on her and not focus on the real issues? This is nothing to focus on. There are other issues that are more relevant than her going to a council meeting and fighting for her city.”

Shkira spoke on her own behalf, defending her actions.

She said she went to the Dearborn City Council meeting because the jail contract was about to expire and Hammoud had not yet contacted her to have a meeting with Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin to discuss a possible jail contract extension.

She said she called Hammoud three times and said that each time his voicemail box was full, which on May 23 Hammoud unequivocally denied.

“I wish I had been able to play the recording, but they don’t allow props or audio recordings at the meeting,” Shkira said.

She said it was out of “pure frustration” that she went to the Dearborn meeting, and she felt that the 90-day cancelation period was not sufficient.

Shkira said Shahin talked to Police Chief Robert Kennaley in the Dearborn Administrative Center parking lot before the April 23 meeting, and alleged that Shahin said if it has been his decision, the jail contract would have been terminated the day he became the Dearborn police chief.

“I’ve been told that I was strong-arming them,” she said. “I literally went there to ask for an extension.”

Shkira said she truly believes that the jail contract termination is a “blessing in disguise,” since the charter states that the city should maintain its own jail.

Jackson said he knows Shkira had good intentions for going to the Dearborn meeting, but Melvindale already had a plan in place for the city to house its own prisoners.

“There was no need to do that,” he said. “You know you do not go to a council meeting and talk about a contract on the floor.”

Jackson said Shkira never consulted with her own city council about going to the Dearborn meeting.

“It was an embarrassment when I saw that video,” he said. “Not only that, but you insinuated that they did something wrong.”

Jackson said Shkira also implied that Hammoud was a liar.

“I have to say this: I think the mayor had good intentions and I think she really was going to fight for us,” he said. “However, I think it was in poor taste, it wasn’t thought out, and whoever counseled her to do that absolutely fumbled the ball.”

Later during the meeting, Councilmember Dawn Cartrette made a resolution changing mayoral and city council secretary Cecilia Dally’s position from full-time to part-time status, which passed 3-2, with Councilmembers Cartrette, Julie Rauser and Jackson voting in favor, and Saleim Abuali and Stan Filipowski opposed. Scott Frederick was not present at the meeting.

Dally, whose position is defined as her serving both the council and mayor, has had less contact with the council members since their mailboxes were moved to the city clerk’s office and Dally began keeping her office door locked out of her articulated concern for her safety. This, in turn, allegedly reduced her interactions with the council members she was assigned to serve.

Dally verbally expressed her anger at Cartrette, and walked out of the meeting. Shortly afterward, Dearborn rescue personnel were called to the city hall parking lot, and she was transported to a local hospital. She was reportedly home May 2, the next day. Sources within city hall said they did not see Dally in the building.

Following reports of Dally’s incident, Shkira left the meeting to be with her, and verbal arguments and disorder descended upon the council meeting, prompting Kennaley to call for backup and step to the front of the council chamber to restore order to the meeting.

Shkira returned briefly to officially leave the meeting to be with Dally, leaving Jackson to close out the meeting by overseeing a motion to approve payment of city bills before adjourning the meeting.