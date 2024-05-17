Times-Herald and Sunday Times Newspapers

Melvindale city clerk resigns; mayoral and council secretary on leave

The Melvindale City Council meets May 15, with treasury clerk Pennie Danko (third from left) filling in for mayoral and city council executive secretary Cecilia Dally, who is reportedly on medical leave through the end of May, and with Amber Daniels (fifth from left), a member of the city clerk’s office staff, filling in for former City Clerk Diana Zarazua, who recently resigned.

 

Executive secretary to the Melvindale mayor and city council Cecilia Dally (left) reacts at the May 1 council meeting after the council voted to make her position part time, as then City Clerk Diana Zarazua, who has since resigned, listens.

MELVINDALE – City Clerk Diana Zarazua resigned May 2 following a contentious May 1 City Council meeting, during which mayoral and council secretary Cecilia Dally’s position was reduced to a part-time role. 

The city clerk role is a part-time, elected position. Zarazua reportedly has a full-time job aside from her city clerk position. 

Dally left the May 1 council meeting before its adjournment after her position was reduced from full to part-time by a vote of the council. 

She allegedly had a panic attack after she left the council chambers and was transported to a local hospital, and since May 2 has reportedly been on medical leave. 

Dally serves as the deputy city clerk, so without her or Zarazua, no one in city hall is able to swear in city commission appointees. A local judge may be called in to swear in newly appointed commission members at a future council meeting. 

Mayor Nicole Shkira may nominate a city clerk candidate to fill the vacancy. If the City Council does not approve a mayoral candidate within a given time as detailed in the city charter, the council may nominate and vote on a city clerk candidate. 

The next regularly scheduled council meeting is at 7:30 p.m. June 5 at city hall, 3100 Oakwood Blvd.