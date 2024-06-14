Heights Council votes on used car dealership business licenses

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – The City Council on June 11 revisited the used car dealership business license decisions denied May 28, with two renewed, one renewal denied, and a new transfer application approved.

Go 2 Motorcity LLC, 2955 Beech Daly, whose license expired Feb. 23, 2023, was denied due to a building issue which needs to be addressed.

Automania LLC, 22120 Van Born, whose license expired March 21, 2023, was renewed, as was the license renewal for Connect Auto Sales LLC, 4413 Beech Daly, whose existing license does not expire until Aug. 12.

Kars R Us Auto Sales LLC, 8230 Telegraph, was a new business application based on a transfer of ownership. Councilmembers Hassan Ahmad, Hassan Saab and Robert Constan approved the new license application, with Councilmember Tom Wencel opposed, questioning a possible charter violation with respect to the business license process followed.

City Attorney Roger Farinha said he would look into the charter’s rules with respect to transfer of business licenses and provide feedback to the council.